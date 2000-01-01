Company Profile

Schroders PLC is an asset and wealth management firm with operations around the globe, including Europe, Asia, America, the Middle East, and Africa. Its largest presence is in the United Kingdom. The company invests in a wide variety of long-term, active strategies among the various asset classes, including equities; fixed-income, multi-asset, and alternative instruments; and real estate holdings. The company manages assets from a broadly diverse array of clients, including institutional investors, retail investors, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals. Schroders measures performance relative to specified benchmarks over a rolling three-year period.