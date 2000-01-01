Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SWM)
North American company
Company Info - SWM
- Market Cap$1.216bn
- SymbolNYSE:SWM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorPaper And Paper Products
- Currency
- ISINUS8085411069
Company Profile
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. is a diversified producer of premium specialty papers and resin-based products. It manufactures and sells paper and reconstituted tobacco products to the tobacco industry as well as specialized paper products. The company operates in two segments namely Advanced Materials & Structures, which manufactures resin-based products used in specialty applications in the filtration, infrastructure and construction, transportation, industrial, and medical end-markets, and Engineered Papers, which produces cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for cigarette and cigar manufacturers, as well as various other non-tobacco paper products. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Advanced Materials and Structures segment.