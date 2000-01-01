Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SWM)

North American company
Market Info - SWM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SWM

  • Market Cap$1.216bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SWM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorPaper And Paper Products
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8085411069

Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. is a diversified producer of premium specialty papers and resin-based products. It manufactures and sells paper and reconstituted tobacco products to the tobacco industry as well as specialized paper products. The company operates in two segments namely Advanced Materials & Structures, which manufactures resin-based products used in specialty applications in the filtration, infrastructure and construction, transportation, industrial, and medical end-markets, and Engineered Papers, which produces cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for cigarette and cigar manufacturers, as well as various other non-tobacco paper products. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Advanced Materials and Structures segment.

