Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. is a diversified producer of premium specialty papers and resin-based products. It manufactures and sells paper and reconstituted tobacco products to the tobacco industry as well as specialized paper products. The company operates in two segments namely Advanced Materials & Structures, which manufactures resin-based products used in specialty applications in the filtration, infrastructure and construction, transportation, industrial, and medical end-markets, and Engineered Papers, which produces cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for cigarette and cigar manufacturers, as well as various other non-tobacco paper products. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Advanced Materials and Structures segment.