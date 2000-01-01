Company Profile

Schweizerische Nationalbank is a special-statute joint-stock company. The bank conducts the country's monetary policy as an independent central bank. It provides banking services to the confederation. Its primary goal is to ensure price stability while taking due account of economic developments. In addition, the bank engages in money market operations, asset management, economic affairs, international monetary cooperation and statistics, and risk management.