Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) Share Price

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc

North American company

Healthcare

Health Information Services

Company Profile

Science 37 Holdings Inc is engaged in the development of new and innovative treatments that impact patient lives. It enables universal access to patients and providers for clinical trials. Its Operating System is fused with networks of telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, patient communities and connected devices.

NASDAQ:SNCE

US8086441081

USD

