Scientific Games Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SGMS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SGMS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SGMS

  • Market Cap$786.640m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SGMS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorGambling
  • Currency
  • ISINUS80874P1093

Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. The firm is the producer of instant lotto tickets and prepaid phone cards, which make up more than 52% of sales. The firm also provides wagering systems, server-based gaming machines, and data communication services through its lottery systems and diversified gaming businesses. About 50% of instant lotto tickets are sold outside the United States. It has Gaming, Lottery and Interactive segments.Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. Its business segments are; Gaming, Lottery and Interactive.

Latest SGMS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .