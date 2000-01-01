Scientific Games Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SGMS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SGMS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SGMS
- Market Cap$1.440bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SGMS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINUS80874P1093
Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. The firm is the producer of instant lotto tickets and prepaid phone cards, which make up more than 52% of sales. The firm also provides wagering systems, server-based gaming machines, and data communication services through its lottery systems and diversified gaming businesses. About 50% of instant lotto tickets are sold outside the United States. It has Gaming, Lottery and Interactive segments.Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. Its business segments are; Gaming, Lottery and Interactive.