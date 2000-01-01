Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. The firm is the producer of instant lotto tickets and prepaid phone cards, which make up more than 52% of sales. The firm also provides wagering systems, server-based gaming machines, and data communication services through its lottery systems and diversified gaming businesses. About 50% of instant lotto tickets are sold outside the United States. It has Gaming, Lottery and Interactive segments.Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. Its business segments are; Gaming, Lottery and Interactive.