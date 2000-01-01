Company Profile

Scirocco Energy PLC, formerly Solo Oil PLC is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principal activities are to acquire a diverse portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development and production oil and gas assets which are based in the Americas, Europe, and Africa. There are two business segments: Operations on its investments in Tanzania and Head office support from the UK. The company also has a major stake in the prolific Ruvuma Basin, Tanzania.Solo Oil PLC is engaged in acquiring a diverse portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development and production oil and gas assets which are based in the Americas, Europe or Africa.