Scirocco Energy (LSE:SCIR)

UK company
Company Info - SCIR

  • Market Cap£13.390m
  • SymbolLSE:SCIR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF1BK408

Company Profile

Scirocco Energy PLC, formerly Solo Oil PLC is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principal activities are to acquire a diverse portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development and production oil and gas assets which are based in the Americas, Europe, and Africa. There are two business segments: Operations on its investments in Tanzania and Head office support from the UK. The company also has a major stake in the prolific Ruvuma Basin, Tanzania.Solo Oil PLC is engaged in acquiring a diverse portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development and production oil and gas assets which are based in the Americas, Europe or Africa.

