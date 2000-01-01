SCOR SE (EURONEXT:SCR)

European company
Market Info - SCR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SCR

  • Market Cap€7.020bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:SCR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Reinsurance
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010411983

Company Profile

SCOR SE is a reinsurance company providing financial or financing reinsurance as well as insurance products for various risks such as accident, critical illness mortality, short-term and long-term disability and others.

Latest SCR news

