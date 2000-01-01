Score Media and Gaming Inc A (TSE:SCR)
Company Profile
Score Media and Gaming Inc empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app theScore is popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The company's sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is available to place wagers in New Jersey and Colorado. TheScore also creates and distributes digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.TheScore Inc creates innovative digital sports experiences through its web, social and esports platforms.