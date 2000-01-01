Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG)
- Market Cap$2.107bn
- SymbolNYSE:STNG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- ISINMHY7542C1306
Scorpio Tankers Inc acts as a provider in the transportation of refined petroleum products. The company operates its vessels in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, Scorpio Aframax Pool, Scorpio Panamax Pool, Scorpio MR Pool, and Scorpio Handymax Pool.