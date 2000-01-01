Scotgold Resources Ltd (LSE:SGZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SGZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SGZ
- Market Cap£31.960m
- SymbolLSE:SGZ
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000XINEAK5
Company Profile
Scotgold Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company that offers opportunities to investors to invest in the increasingly attractive gold mining industry through the development of the Cononish Mine in Scotland and exploration in Scotland.