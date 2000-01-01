Scottie Resources Corp (TSX:SCOT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SCOT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SCOT
- Market CapCAD10.800m
- SymbolTSX:SCOT
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA81012R1064
Company Profile
Rotation Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in British Columbia, Canada.