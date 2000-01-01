Scottish Pacific Group Ltd (ASX:SCO)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SCO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SCO

  • Market CapAUD612.440m
  • SymbolASX:SCO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SCO2

Company Profile

Scottish Pacific Group Ltd provides working capital solutions with debtor finance and trade finance facilities. It offers solutions including corporate credit line, invoice discounting, factoring, asset, import, export and supply chain finance.

Latest SCO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .