Scout Security Ltd (ASX:SCT)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SCT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SCT

  • Market CapAUD8.340m
  • SymbolASX:SCT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SCT1

Company Profile

Scout Security Ltd designs, manufactures and sells security hardware, representing the core devices that the average householder would need to secure their home.

Latest SCT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .