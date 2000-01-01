Company Profile

Scout24 AG is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the Internet services industry. It operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other selected European countries. The company operates two well-known brands, ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24. The ImmobilienScout24 bundles all activities relating to the digital real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers. The primary listings enable the sale and rental of real estate. The AutoScout24 operating segment comprises all activities in the online car classifieds portal. Users can browse listings free of charge.