Scout24 SE (XETRA:G24) Share Price

Company Profile
Scout24 SE is engaged in the Internet services industry. It operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other selected European countries. Its operating segment includes Residential Real Estate; Business Real Estate and Media and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from Residential Real Estate segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany.Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces for real estate and automotive sectors in European countries. The company's platforms are accessible through its websites & mobile applications and help consumers search for properties & vehicles.
