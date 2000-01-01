ScoZinc Mining Ltd (TSX:SZM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SZM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SZM
- Market CapCAD5.660m
- SymbolTSX:SZM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA8106471078
Company Profile
ScoZinc Mining Ltd is Canada-based zinc- lead exploration and mine development company. Its mining and related activities include the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests.