scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SCPH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SCPH
- Market Cap$98.940m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SCPH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS8106481059
Company Profile
scPharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company. Its pipeline includes products in various stages of clinical and non-clinical development. It focuses on proven pharmaceutical products in the cardiovascular and infectious disease therapeutic areas.