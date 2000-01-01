Sculptor Capital Management Inc Class A (NYSE:SCU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SCU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SCU

  • Market Cap$1.057bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SCU
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8112461079

Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is an institutional alternative asset manager. It provides asset management services through its funds which aim to generate consistent, positive, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles with low volatility.

Latest SCU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .