SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SCYX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SCYX
- Market Cap$71.280m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SCYX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS8112921015
Company Profile
SCYNEXIS Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs.