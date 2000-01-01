SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SCYX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SCYX

  • Market Cap$71.280m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SCYX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8112921015

Company Profile

SCYNEXIS Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs.

Latest SCYX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .