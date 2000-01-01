Scythian Biosciences Corp (TSX:SCYB)
- Market CapCAD102.370m
- SymbolTSX:SCYB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA7840531007
Company Profile
Scythian Biosciences Corp is a pre-clinical research and development company. It is engaged in the process of development of cannabinoid-based combination drug therapies for the treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury.