Company Profile

SDI Ltd is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and marketing of specialist dental materials. Its products include dental accessories, adhesives, cements, composites, equipment, sealants, tooth whitening and others. The company's products are sold through distributors and retailers in over 100 countries throughout the world.SDI Ltd manufactures dental restorative products, tooth whitening systems and small dental equipment for sale to dental distributors, dental dealers and dentists.