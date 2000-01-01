Company Profile

SDL PLC is a technology company offering global authoring, content management, translation management. Its product portfolios are divided into Machine Translation, Translation Productivity and Translation Management Systems providing translation service for customer's multilingual content in multiple languages. SDL operates in four operating segments, which are Language Services, Language Technology, Global Content Technologies, and Non-Core Businesses, with the majority of its revenue derived from Language Services segment. The company has a presence in the UK, USA, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific.SDL PLC is a technology company offering global authoring, content management, translation management and memory, terminology management, global publishing, and automated translation software and services.