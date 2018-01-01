SDM Education Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8363) Share Price

8363
SDM Education Group Holdings Ltd
APAC company
Consumer Defensive
Education & Training Services
Company Profile
SDM Education Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of jazz and ballet and pop dance academy in Hong Kong and childcare services in Singapore. The operating segments of the group are the Dance academy business which involves jazz and ballet and pop dance academy in Hong Kong and the PRC; Early childhood education business involving the operation of kindergartens and pre-schools in Hong Kong and Singapore; provision of swallowing and speech treatments, provision of photographic services among others.SDM Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of dance academy. The company is focused on jazz and ballet and pop dance in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China.
SEHK:8363
KYG794451057
HKD
