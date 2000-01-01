SDM Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8363)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8363
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8363
- Market CapHKD378.890m
- SymbolSEHK:8363
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG794451057
Company Profile
SDM Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of dance academy. The company is focused on jazz and ballet and pop dance in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China.