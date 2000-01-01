SDM Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8363)

Company Info - 8363

  • Market CapHKD378.890m
  • SymbolSEHK:8363
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG794451057

Company Profile

SDM Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of dance academy. The company is focused on jazz and ballet and pop dance in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China.

