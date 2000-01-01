Company Profile

Seaboard Corp is a conglomerate of food production and transportation businesses. The group operates six business segments: pork, commodity trading and milling, marine, sugar and alcohol, power, and turkey. The group offers hog production and pork processing, biodiesel production, agriculture commodity trading, agriculture commodity processing and logistics, grain and feed milling, cargo shipping, sugarcane production, alcohol production, sugar refining, power production, turkey production and processing, and production of jalapeno peppers. The largest end markets by revenue are the Caribbean and Central and South America.Seaboard Corp is an agribusiness and transportation company. The group operates six business segments, pork, commodity trading and milling, marine, sugar, power, and turkey.