Seabridge Gold Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SA)
North American company
- Market Cap$1.411bn
- SymbolNYSE:SA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA8119161054
Seabridge Gold Inc is a development stage company involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties sited in North America. The company's principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, the Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories and its newly acquired Iksut Property located in northwestern British Columbia. It has various other mineral resource projects throughout North America.Seabridge Gold Inc is a development stage company. It is involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties sited in North America.