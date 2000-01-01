Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc owns, operates, invests, and markets equipment primarily to the offshore oil and gas, shipping, and logistics industries. The company's reporting segments include Ocean Transportation and Logistics Services that owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, towing and bunkering assets, including U.S. coastwise eligible vessels and vessels trading internationally, Inland Transportation and Logistics Services that operates domestic river transportation equipment, and owns fleeting and high-speed multi-modal terminal locations, Witt O'Brien's provides resilience solutions for the public and private sectors and Other segments. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Ocean services segment.