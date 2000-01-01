Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP)
- Market Cap$13.960m
- SymbolNYSE:SDLP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- Currency
- ISINMHY7545W1259
Company Profile
Seadrill Partners LLC is engaged in owing, operating and acquiring offshore drilling units. Its drilling rigs are under long-term contracts with oil companies such as Chevron, Total, BP and ExxonMobil.