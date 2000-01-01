Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SDLP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SDLP

  • Market Cap$13.960m
  • SymbolNYSE:SDLP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Drilling
  • Currency
  • ISINMHY7545W1259

Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC is engaged in owing, operating and acquiring offshore drilling units. Its drilling rigs are under long-term contracts with oil companies such as Chevron, Total, BP and ExxonMobil.

Latest SDLP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .