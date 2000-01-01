Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is a major supplier of hard disk drives. The company designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of HDDs and SSDs, but specializes in HDDs used in PCs, game consoles, and data centers for the likes of enterprises and cloud vendors.Seagate Technology PLC is a producer of hard disk drives (HDD) globally. It designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of HDDs used in desktop PC, notebook PC, game consoles, digital video recorders, and enterprise storage markets.