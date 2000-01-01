Company Profile

Sealand Capital Galaxy Ltd operates as an investment company. The company provides financial and strategic support to entrepreneurs and companies within the IT and digital sectors. These sectors include mobile commerce, mobile gaming, digital content, and fintech, across the geographical markets of Emerging Asia. Its segments include digital marketing and payment; and Software development and support segment.Sealand Capital Galaxy Ltd intends to acquire company or business in the internet social media sector. The Company's objective is to take advantage of opportunities to invest in the social media sector & to operate the business that it acquires.