Company Profile

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food care includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Product care includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.Sealed Air Corp is engaged in three reporting segments, Food care, Diversey Care and Product care. It mainly provides cleaning, sanitation, and housekeeping solutions to the food service industry.