Seamless Distribution Systems AB (OMX:SDS)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SDS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SDS
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:SDS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINSE0009994445
Company Profile
Seamless Distribution Systems AB is a mobile payments company that provides electronic top-up systems and mobile payment services for mobile operators, distributors, retailers, and consumers.Seamless Distribution Systems AB is a mobile payments company that provides electronic top-up systems and mobile payment services for mobile operators, distributors, retailers and consumers.