Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD)

North American company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SHLD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SHLD

  • Market Cap$39.880m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SHLD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8123501061

Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corp is a retailer that integrates the digital and physical shopping experiences for consumers. It provides home merchandise, apparel, automotive products and home services through both online and offline channels.

Latest SHLD news

