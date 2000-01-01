Company Profile

Seaspan Corp is an independent charter, owner, and manager of containerships. It deploys its vessels on long-term, fixed-rate time charters to take advantage of the stable cash flow and high utilization rates that are typically associated with long-term time charters. It is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands. It also provides limited ship management services to Dennis R. Washington's personal vessel owning companies, and ship management and construction supervision services to Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC (GCI).Seaspan Co is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. It operates a fleet of around 85 containerships.