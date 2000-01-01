SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SPNE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SPNE

  • Market Cap$223.460m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SPNE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS81255T1088

Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp is a medical technology company. It focuses on design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders.

Latest SPNE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .