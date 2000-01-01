Company Profile

Seattle Genetics is a biotech firm focused on developing antibody-drug conjugates. The company's lead product, Adcetris, has received approval for advanced front-line, relapsed/refractory and post-consolidation Hodgkin lymphoma, anaplastic large-cell lymphoma, and two other subtypes of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The company has several other oncology programs in pivotal trials. Seattle Genetics also licenses its antibody-drug conjugate technology to a number of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.Seattle Genetics Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products are ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) US and ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) Canada.