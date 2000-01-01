Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc operates in the United States leisure industry. Its core business is the operation of theme parks and such entertainment facilities involving sea animals across the country under prominent brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. Seaworld also operates a reservations-only attraction offering interaction with marine animals known as Discovery Cove and a seasonal park under the name Sesame Place. The company generates most of its revenue from selling admission to the theme parks.SeaWorld Entertainment Inc owns theme parks in the United States. Most of its revenue is obtained from ticket sales to its leisure facilities under brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens.