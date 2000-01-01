SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)
- Market Cap$2.548bn
- SymbolNYSE:SEAS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- ISINUS81282V1008
Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc owns theme parks in the United States. Most of its revenue is obtained from ticket sales to its leisure facilities under brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens.