Seazen Group Ltd (SEHK:1030)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1030
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1030
- Market CapHKD54.212bn
- SymbolSEHK:1030
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG3701A1067
Company Profile
Future Land Development Holdings Ltd is a property developer. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the development of residential properties and mixed use complexes and management of commercial complexes and other properties.