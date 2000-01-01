SEB SA (EURONEXT:SK)

European company
Market Info - SK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SK

  • Market Cap€5.668bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:SK
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000121709

Company Profile

SEB SA is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of cookware and small household appliances including pressure cookers, irons and steam generators, kettles, coffeemakers, deep fryers, toasters, and food processors.

