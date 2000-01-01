Company Profile

SEC Newgate SpA is an Italy based company engaged in providing a suite of research-backed strategic communications and advocacy services across its extensive network. Its integrated services include public affairs and advocacy, financial and corporate communications, digital insights, research, crisis management, and consumer PR. Geographically, the company has a presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Colombia, and France among others.SEC SpA engaged in public relations, advocacy, communications and public affairs services provided to national and multinational clients.