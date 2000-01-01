Seche Environnement SA (EURONEXT:SCHP)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SCHP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SCHP

  • Market Cap€228.540m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:SCHP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000039109

Company Profile

Seche Environnement is a France-based company offers waste management services. It accepts and treats various categories of waste, such as dispersed hazardous and non-hazardous, medical waste, and waste from electronic equipment. Geographically, the company operates in France, Europe, outside Europe.Seche Environnement is a France-based company offers waste management services to both private sector and local authorities in France.

Latest SCHP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .