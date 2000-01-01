SECOS Group Ltd (ASX:SES)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SES

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SES

  • Market CapAUD33.050m
  • SymbolASX:SES
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SES9

Company Profile

SECOS Group Ltd, formerly Cardia Bioplastics Ltd engages in environmental technology, biotechnology medical & agricultural, natural pharmaceuticals & mineral exploration. It offers renewable & bio-plastic resins, cardia biohybrid & packaging products.

Latest SES news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .