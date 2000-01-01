Company Profile

Secunet Security Networks AG is an IT and telecommunications security provider. It offers consulting services, products and solutions in the field of IT and telecommunication security. It focuses on automotive security, awareness, biometrics, cloud security compliance, cyber security, e-government topics and solutions. The firms' products encompass easygate, savesurfer, e-health solutions and encryption, intrusion detection system, multidesign and others. Its services include consulting on IT security, software development, development, integration, operations, maintenance and support of products. It operates through two divisions, Public Sector and Business Sector. Majority revenue of the firm gets derived from Public Sector segment.Secunet Security Networks AG is an IT and telecommunications security provider. It offers consulting services, products & solutions in the field of IT & telecommunication security. The firm's products are easygate, savesurfer, e-health solutions & others.