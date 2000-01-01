Secura Group Ltd (SGX:43B)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 43B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 43B
- Market CapSGD22.000m
- SymbolSGX:43B
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSecurity & Protection Services
- Currency
- ISINSG1CF2000009
Company Profile
Secura Group Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in providing security products, services and solutions. Its offering includes security guarding, cyber security, homeland security, security consultancy & other security products & services.