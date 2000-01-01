Secura Group Ltd (SGX:43B)

APAC company
Market Info - 43B

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 43B

  • Market CapSGD22.000m
  • SymbolSGX:43B
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CF2000009

Company Profile

Secura Group Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in providing security products, services and solutions. Its offering includes security guarding, cyber security, homeland security, security consultancy & other security products & services.

Latest 43B news

