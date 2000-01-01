Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides treatments and disposal services to the oil and gas industry. Fluid and solutions are provided through an integrated service and product offering that includes midstream services, environmental services, systems and products for drilling, production and completion fluids, and other specialized services and products. Through the processing, recovery, and disposal division, Secure delivers processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil, and oilfield waste disposal and recycling. Additional services and products include equipment and product solutions for drilling, as well as water management and pipeline integrity. The majority of the revenue for Secure's services is derived from the United States and Canada.