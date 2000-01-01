Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SES
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SES
- Market CapCAD780.180m
- SymbolTSE:SES
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINCA81373C1023
Company Profile
Secure Energy Services Inc is a diversified energy services company providing specialized services to upstream oil & natural gas companies operating in in western Canada and in certain regions in the United States.