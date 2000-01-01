Company Profile

Secure Income REIT PLC is a specialist UK Real Estate Investment Trust, investing in real estate assets that provide long-term rental income with upwards only inflation protection. The company's portfolio includes private hospital, psychiatric hospital, visitor attractions including Alton Towers and Thorpe Park, two of the theme parks in the UK, Travelodge hotels located throughout England, Wales and Scotland, Manchester Arena, the UK's indoor arena, Brewery at Chiswell Street, the catered event space in the City of London, and high street pubs. Its operations are in United Kingdom and Germany with UK generating majority of the revenue.Secure Income REIT PLC is a U.K based real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in investing in real estate assets providing long-term rental income and offering protection against inflation.